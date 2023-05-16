Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,101 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $9,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 976.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $74.16 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $89.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

