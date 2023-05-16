Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Boston Properties worth $11,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Boston Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Boston Properties news, Director Matthew J. Lustig acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Properties Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BXP. Argus reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.49.

NYSE BXP opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.72 and its 200 day moving average is $63.92. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $114.79.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $803.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.80 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 9.44%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 78.56%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

