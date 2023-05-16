Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $8.35 Million Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 177,394 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $8,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after acquiring an additional 908,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,741,000 after purchasing an additional 650,775 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 6,018.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 505,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,906,000 after buying an additional 497,601 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 16.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,936,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,568,000 after buying an additional 424,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Entergy by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,639,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,391,000 after purchasing an additional 386,705 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $105.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.77. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $94.94 and a 1-year high of $122.46.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.82%.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETR has been the subject of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Entergy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.35.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

