Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $8.89 Million Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 34,725.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 54,867 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $8,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 769.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.40.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $178.66 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.40 and a 200-day moving average of $170.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

