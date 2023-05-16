Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $9.42 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,740 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 8,951 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $9,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $62.76 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $431,420.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,794.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading

