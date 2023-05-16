Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.09% of Snap-on worth $10,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,564,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,822,000 after buying an additional 92,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 6.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,862,000 after purchasing an additional 62,813 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Snap-on by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,298,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price target (up previously from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.33.

Snap-on Price Performance

Snap-on stock opened at $257.77 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $265.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.81 and a 200-day moving average of $241.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 37.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total value of $7,721,612.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $78,915.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,884 shares of company stock worth $14,194,715 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.