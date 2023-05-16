Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 65,700 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 6,894.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,653 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,700 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $7,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,682,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,518,183,000 after acquiring an additional 511,557 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in DexCom by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,040,248,000 after buying an additional 2,242,846 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in DexCom by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,621,748 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $372,236,000 after buying an additional 119,780 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,080,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in DexCom by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,895,267 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $154,823,000 after buying an additional 195,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DXCM. TheStreet raised DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.81.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $119.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.46. The company has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 170.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $126.44.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total transaction of $213,602.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,059.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $47,234.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,859 shares in the company, valued at $9,958,823.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total transaction of $213,602.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,059.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,835 shares of company stock valued at $16,433,574. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

