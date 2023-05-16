Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases Shares of 147,886 Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 147,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,736,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $718,174.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HRL opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.83.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

HRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

