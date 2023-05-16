Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 129,030 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129,030 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $7,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:PKG opened at $130.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.30. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $110.56 and a twelve month high of $162.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 47.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.29.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.