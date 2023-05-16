Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Holdings Increased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,934 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,513 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $17,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PXD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $206.78 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

