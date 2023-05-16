Piper Sandler Boosts STERIS (NYSE:STE) Price Target to $200.00

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on STE. StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $226.40.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STE stock opened at $210.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.02. STERIS has a one year low of $159.21 and a one year high of $236.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 197.04, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that STERIS will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 175.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STERIS

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in STERIS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in STERIS by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in STERIS by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in STERIS by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in STERIS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after buying an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Further Reading

