Piper Sandler Lowers ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) to Neutral

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.00.

ImmunityBio Trading Up 41.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBRX opened at $3.22 on Friday. ImmunityBio has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunityBio

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBRX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 168.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in ImmunityBio by 2,136.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

