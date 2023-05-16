PolarityTE (PTE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th.

PolarityTE Price Performance

Shares of PolarityTE stock opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.19. PolarityTE has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $4.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PolarityTE

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 554.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92,062 shares during the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

