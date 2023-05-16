Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on POW. Scotiabank raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Desjardins downgraded Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of POW traded down C$0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$35.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,586. The company has a market cap of C$21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$34.67. The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$29.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.66.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.38). The firm had revenue of C$15.09 billion during the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.0958904 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

