Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME) Major Shareholder Sells $347,128.80 in Stock

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of Prime Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $2,012,308.48.

On Wednesday, May 10th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of Prime Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $1,226,179.91.

On Monday, May 8th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Prime Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36.

PRME stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.56. 355,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,017. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRME. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter worth about $30,471,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter worth about $9,071,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRME. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Prime Medicine from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prime Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

