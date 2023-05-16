ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JMP Securities upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Friday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.45.

Shares of PRQR stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.05. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32.

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.38% and a negative net margin of 1,589.95%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 164.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 29.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

