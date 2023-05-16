ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 16th, 2023

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQRGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JMP Securities upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Friday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.45.

ProQR Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PRQR stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.05. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.38% and a negative net margin of 1,589.95%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 164.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 29.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ProQR Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.