PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $68.94

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.94 and last traded at $68.89, with a volume of 1044373 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research upped their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on PulteGroup from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.86.

PulteGroup Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.51%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,567.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 244,100 shares of company stock valued at $15,962,206. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHM. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

