Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director Sells $564,636.00 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $564,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 515,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,053,827.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Q2 Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE QTWO traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $25.86. The company had a trading volume of 640,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,977. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average is $27.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $55.29.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. Equities analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Q2 by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,358,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,527,000 after purchasing an additional 80,534 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Q2 by 30.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,641,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,652,000 after purchasing an additional 846,259 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,627,000 after buying an additional 167,060 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 1.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,218,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,614,000 after buying an additional 34,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,139,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,880,000 after buying an additional 11,696 shares during the last quarter.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.38.

Q2 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.