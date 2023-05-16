Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 12,200 Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,656,000 after buying an additional 112,868 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 99,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after buying an additional 12,575 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Citigroup upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.64.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.01%.
Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.
