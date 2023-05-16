Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 50,700 Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 212.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter worth $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

NYSE:ORI traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.43. The stock had a trading volume of 106,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,563. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average is $24.75. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

