Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 7,700 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.59. 176,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,045,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. The stock has a market cap of $149.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.28. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Benchmark raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

