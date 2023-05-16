Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $1.63 Million in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000. AutoZone comprises approximately 1.1% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,073,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,068,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,691.88.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $22.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,706.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,449. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,552.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,494.99. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $22.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total transaction of $4,364,911.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Articles

