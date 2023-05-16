Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $728,000 in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 12.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Trimble by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,251,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth $371,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Trimble by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,796,000 after buying an additional 21,426 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMB. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

TRMB stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.02. The company had a trading volume of 75,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,231. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.94. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.43 and a fifty-two week high of $72.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56.

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $7,870.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $7,870.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

