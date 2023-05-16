Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $778,000 in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 42.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

In related news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $458,835.03. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,277,973.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $458,835.03. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,277,973.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.77, for a total transaction of $375,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,056,082.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,187 shares of company stock worth $12,795,055 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCN traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $173.68. The company had a trading volume of 46,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,543. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.09 and a 1-year high of $205.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.33). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $806.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

