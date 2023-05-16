Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $3,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTRA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,357,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,407,646. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

