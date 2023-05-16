Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000. MetLife makes up 1.1% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of MetLife by 62.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
MetLife Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of MET stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $50.13. 205,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,241,331. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.20 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.61.
MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. MetLife’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.
MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
MetLife Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.69%.
About MetLife
MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.
