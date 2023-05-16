Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 6,350 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.2% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2,193.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 31,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 30,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Danaher by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 387,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,862,000 after acquiring an additional 136,632 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 94,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 182,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Insider Activity

Danaher Price Performance

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,619 shares of company stock worth $3,568,741 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHR traded down $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $225.52. 141,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.67 and its 200 day moving average is $255.83. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $225.05 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.