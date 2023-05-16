Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes $1.07 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 190.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 21,890 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 285.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 39,124 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 408.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW traded down $2.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,017,937. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $203.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.30. The company has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,757.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $102,447.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,113.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,113.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $469,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,380 shares of company stock valued at $51,233,846 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.26.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.