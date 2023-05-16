Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes $770,000 Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $612,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,972.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $612,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,972.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,600,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 661,810 shares in the company, valued at $132,408,326.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,799 shares of company stock valued at $9,582,519. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VeriSign stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $225.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,671. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $226.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.57.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

