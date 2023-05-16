Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.1% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 946.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $484,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650,159 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Walt Disney by 44.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,303 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 7,173.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Walt Disney by 659.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.20.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.59. The company had a trading volume of 874,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,891,728. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.26.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

