Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VFC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of V.F. by 21.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $746,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,458 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,873,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,850 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in V.F. by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,854,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter worth approximately $83,806,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Williams Trading raised shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,566,532. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.48. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

