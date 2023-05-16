QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,719 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 8.4% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,495,467. The firm has a market cap of $117.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.82 and a 200-day moving average of $120.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. HSBC cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.