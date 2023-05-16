Radicle Price Hits $2.17 (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Radicle has a market capitalization of $108.15 million and approximately $16.31 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Radicle has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for $2.17 or 0.00008015 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001416 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.
Radicle Coin Profile
Radicle’s launch date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 49,829,111 coins. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz.
