Rain Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 79,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,740,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 29,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 28,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,083,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $671,036,000 after purchasing an additional 947,763 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,879.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 354,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,702,000 after purchasing an additional 336,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.57.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:XOM opened at $105.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.54 and its 200-day moving average is $110.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $424.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

