Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock Holdings Reduced by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $10,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RJF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.43.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of RJF traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.74. The company had a trading volume of 121,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,430. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.48 and its 200-day moving average is $105.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

