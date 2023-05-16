Raymond James Raises Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$96.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$95.00 to C$96.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GRT.UN. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$98.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$100.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$97.63.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of TSE GRT.UN opened at C$82.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of C$5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$82.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$79.27. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$63.29 and a 52-week high of C$92.43.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

