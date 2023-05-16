Raymond James Raises Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$53.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TSU. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price target on Trisura Group from C$69.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark cut their price target on Trisura Group from C$56.50 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$54.29.

Trisura Group Price Performance

TSU stock opened at C$35.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.82. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of C$29.56 and a twelve month high of C$47.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 0.86.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.10. Trisura Group had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of C$149.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$134.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 2.1546253 EPS for the current year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

