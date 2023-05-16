Reading International (RDI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) is set to release its Q1 2023 earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a negative return on equity of 44.95%.

Get Reading International alerts:

Reading International Stock Performance

RDI opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.58. Reading International has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reading International during the first quarter worth $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reading International during the first quarter worth $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 236.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 17.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 63,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Reading International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.