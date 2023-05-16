Reading International (RDI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) is set to release its Q1 2023 earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a negative return on equity of 44.95%.
Reading International Stock Performance
RDI opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.58. Reading International has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Reading International Company Profile
Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.
