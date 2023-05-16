Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.03.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE O opened at $61.94 on Tuesday. Realty Income has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.49%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

