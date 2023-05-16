Reaves Utility Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG)

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Reaves Utility Income Fund alerts:

Reaves Utility Income Fund Price Performance

UTG stock opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $34.50.

Insider Activity at Reaves Utility Income Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Joseph Burns Rhame III acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,444.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTG. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 20,480 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 91,253 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the first quarter worth $204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,087 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 150,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 16,876 shares during the last quarter.

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.