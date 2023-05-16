Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.00

Shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays cut Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica alerts:

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Stock Up 22.2 %

The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.18.

About Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

Read More

