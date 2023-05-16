Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Director Sells $136,340.96 in Stock

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 51,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $136,340.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,892,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,134,574.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ae Red Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 12th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 243,162 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $693,011.70.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 35,887 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $108,378.74.

Redwire Price Performance

Shares of RDW stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.59. The stock had a trading volume of 176,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,477. Redwire Co. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $4.69. The company has a market cap of $166.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Redwire had a negative net margin of 81.36% and a negative return on equity of 101.02%. The firm had revenue of $53.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redwire Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Redwire in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDW. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Redwire during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Redwire by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Redwire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Redwire by 719.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Redwire by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the period.

Redwire Company Profile

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial space markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. The company provides various antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which include solar arrays, composite booms, radio frequency antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.

