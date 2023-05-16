REE Automotive (REE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 23rd.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

REE Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REE opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.69. REE Automotive has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in REE Automotive by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 93,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 35,754 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 154,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 23,063 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 23.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of REE Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.10.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

