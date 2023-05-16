REE Automotive (REE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 23rd.
REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.
REE Automotive Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ REE opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.69. REE Automotive has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of REE Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.10.
About REE Automotive
REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.
