Relay Token (RELAY) 1-Day Volume Hits $17.83

Relay Token (RELAY) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last week, Relay Token has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. Relay Token has a market cap of $3.17 billion and $17.83 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Relay Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000991 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Relay Token

Relay Token launched on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relay Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Relay Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

