Replimune Group (REPL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.65. Replimune Group has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $29.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 23.58 and a current ratio of 23.58.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REPL. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Replimune Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the first quarter worth about $197,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 102.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 226,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 114,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the first quarter worth about $4,502,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 151,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,495,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,054,000 after buying an additional 430,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

