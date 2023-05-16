ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 162.5% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $119,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $119,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,040,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.83, for a total value of $1,219,160.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,859,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,951 shares of company stock worth $7,016,035 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ResMed Stock Down 1.7 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

RMD stock traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.45. The company had a trading volume of 116,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,515. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.12 and a 1 year high of $247.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 29.98%.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Featured Articles

