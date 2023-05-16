Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) CEO Sells $2,433,943.85 in Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) CEO Mark J. Foley sold 70,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $2,433,943.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 923,212 shares in the company, valued at $31,896,974.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ RVNC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.46. 1,588,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,055. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $37.98.
Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $49.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 786.70% and a negative net margin of 268.87%. Revance Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.36.
Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.
