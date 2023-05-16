Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) CEO Sells $2,433,943.85 in Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) CEO Mark J. Foley sold 70,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $2,433,943.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 923,212 shares in the company, valued at $31,896,974.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.46. 1,588,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,055. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $37.98.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $49.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 786.70% and a negative net margin of 268.87%. Revance Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,026,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,400,000 after purchasing an additional 953,790 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 1,345.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 918,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,793,000 after purchasing an additional 854,755 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 225.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,121,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,289,000 after purchasing an additional 777,135 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,165,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,519,000 after purchasing an additional 658,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 16.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,449,000 after purchasing an additional 609,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.36.

About Revance Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.