RIA Advisory Group LLC Invests $205,000 in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 1.8 %

PFG stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.53. 213,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,683. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. 92 Resources reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $77.31.

Insider Activity at Principal Financial Group

In other Principal Financial Group news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

