RIA Advisory Group LLC Invests $595,000 in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $413.32. The stock had a trading volume of 819,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,069,806. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $406.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $434.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

