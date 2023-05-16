RIA Advisory Group LLC Invests $668,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,996 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,929,224,000 after buying an additional 6,148,269 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after buying an additional 3,443,554 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,125,223 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $497,697,000 after buying an additional 863,759 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,644,365 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $700,911,000 after buying an additional 62,491 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.15. 4,181,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,645,070. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average is $30.62. The stock has a market cap of $77.21 billion, a PE ratio of -22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $39.23.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

