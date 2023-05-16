RIA Advisory Group LLC Invests $668,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,996 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,929,224,000 after buying an additional 6,148,269 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after buying an additional 3,443,554 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,125,223 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $497,697,000 after buying an additional 863,759 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,644,365 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $700,911,000 after buying an additional 62,491 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.
Insider Buying and Selling
Uber Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.15. 4,181,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,645,070. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average is $30.62. The stock has a market cap of $77.21 billion, a PE ratio of -22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $39.23.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.
Uber Technologies Profile
Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uber Technologies (UBER)
- On Holdings Could Sprint Even Higher
- As China Wakes Up, Baidu Gets Noticed
- Livent Stock Charges Higher as Lithium Prices Bounce
- The Home Depot Returns To The Bargain Basement: Yay!
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Turns Profitable On Successful Drug Launch
Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.